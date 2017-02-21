Mandatory meeting with Rosa Fort High parents held

A mandatory meeting for all parents with students at Rosa Fort High School will be held Tuesday night.

The Department of Education and Tunica County Sheriff's Department will be in attendance at the meeting.

Earlier this month, officials said a student carried a gun on a school bus that went to Horn Lake High School for a basketball game.

It's unclear if this is what sparked Tuesday night's mandatory meeting, but officials said an updated district police will be handed out at the meeting.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.