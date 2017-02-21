Beale Street Music Festival announces 2017 lineup

Beale Street Music Festival released its 2017 concert lineup, which features the following headliners: Kings of Leon, Soundgarden, Widespread Panic, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, Death Cab for Cutie, Wiz Khalifa, MGMT and Jill Scott.

A number of artists taking the stage this year are familiar with the Memphis festival. Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, BUSH, Ludacris, Grouplove, Sum 41, Taking Back Sunday, Mutemath, Drive-By Truckers, Dawes, Deer Tick, and Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires have all played on the Beale Street Music Festival stages before. But, the majority, like The Strumbellas, X Ambassadors, Jimmy Eat World, and Tori Kelly, among others, will be appearing in front of BSMF fans for the first time.

“We take great pride in the eclectic mix of artists we present to our patrons and music fans each year,” Memphis In May President and CEO James L. Holt said. “From the rock and blues our city is known for to the many diverse and popular musical genres today, we have something for almost every musical taste at the Beale Street Music Festival. We are especially pleased to present recent Grammy winners Sturgill Simpson and Ziggy Marley as part of the 2017 festival.”

Here is a look at the complete lineup for 2017's Beale Street Music Festival:

SLIDESHOW: Beale Street Music Festival 2017 lineup

A variety of tickets to Beale Street Music Festival are on sale right now through TicketFly. The festival begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5 and runs through Sunday, May 7.

This year, the Memphis In May International Festival honors the country of Colombia. A special performance by Colombian bluesman Carlos Elliot Jr. can also be seen in the blues tent on Saturday, May 6.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.