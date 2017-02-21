Miss. State women rise to no. 2 in coaches poll

Mississippi State Women’s Basketball continued their program’s best season in history with another milestone.

This week, the Bulldogs were elevated to number 2 in the nation in the USA Today Coaches poll—their top ranking in school history.

The team remained third in the AP Poll, which is also a school-best.

Number one in each poll, of course, is undefeated UConn. The Huskies recently surpassed 100 consecutive wins, which beat their own record for most wins in a row in college sports.

UConn continues to sweep all first-place votes cleanly.

Maryland ranks second in the AP Poll, which was released before they lost their second game of the season to Ohio State.

Head Coach Vic Schaefer’s Bulldogs are 27-1 on the season, with a sole loss coming to number 7 South Carolina.

Mississippi State has come in the top 10 for 16 weeks in a row and the top 5 for 12 straight weeks.

The Bulldogs can clinch a share of their first SEC regular season championship on Thursday against Kentucky at 6 p.m. Afterward, they’ll close their season against Tennessee on Sunday.

