Driver faces DUI charges after colliding with school bus

A school bus crashed in Ripley, Tennessee, and first responders were amazed that no children were injured.

Ripley Fire Department members said they could only explain the lack of injuries as "the Hand of God."

The school bus was carrying three special needs children. The bus ran off the road and amazingly avoided overturning into a deep gully.

According to the police report, the driver of an SUV swerved off the road and then corrected to avoid a mailbox when the SUV collided with the bus.

School leaders said the SUV blew a tire, hit the bus, and then careened into the gully.

The three children were treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV is facing charges of DUI, implied consent, financial responsibility, due care, and seatbelt violation. That driver was treated for minor injuries.

