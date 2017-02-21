Rooster's Blues House halts hard liquor sales for 28 days

Tuesday, the doors to Rooster's Blues House on the Oxford Square were closed after a settlement between the pub and the Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control regarding permit violations.

"Voluntarily agreed to suspend what we called 'hard liquor', the laymen terms, sales," Rooster owner's attorney Mitchell Driskel said.

Driskel said the owner of the pub denied the allegations and contested them despite ABC saying there were violations.

Driskel said Rooster and ABC came to an agreement with a 28 day halt of hard liquor sales that started Monday.

But, the owner isn't sure if he wants to open at all during the halt.

"Both the state and Rooster's agreed that we would not discuss the nature of the underlying allegations," Driskel said.

ABC officials said disciplinary actions were taken against Rooster's as a result of alleged violations of Local Option Law - which said that 25 percent of all revenue must come from food, if the business also sells alcohol.

For now, Driskel said this simply is a compromise agreement.

ABC officials said Monday, March 20, is the last day of the halt on sales.

