Hattie B's set to open in Memphis this summer

A Nashville tradition will soon be bringing their hot chicken to Memphis.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken will soon move into the current Curb Market on Cooper Street.

Co-owner Nick Bishop, Jr. is excited about bringing his business to the Bluff City.

“We love Memphis,” Bishop said. “I've always loved visiting, whether to eat barbeque or catch a basketball game."

The restaurant is scheduled to open in late summer in Memphis.

Hattie B’s website describes their establishment as “a Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant that serves mild to very spicy fried chicken, Southern sides & local brews in a casual, counter-service eatery.”

Hattie B’s is a family-owned business with two locations in Nashville and one in Birmingham. They plan to open another location in Atlanta in late 2017.

Curb Market fans will not need to worry—they’re simply moving to Crosstown.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.