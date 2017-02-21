Man uses baby in baby carrier to steal purse

A man stole a purse from the Kroc Center on Saturday, January 28, using a baby in a baby carrier, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said the man went into the Kroc Center at 800 East Parkway just before 1:30 p.m. He used the baby and the baby carrier to hide the purse he took from the front counter and left the building.

Investigators posted video of the suspect and the baby carrier on MPD's Facebook page.

"I've been coming here close to two years and I have never seen anything like that," customer Josh Sloan said. "It's a bummer to see someone use something so good, so innocent, to do something not so good."

Other customers had similar reactions when they heard about the man tucking a purse under a baby blanket and making off with the item.

"The person is trying to steal some stuff, that's just real wrong there," customer Jamerson Harris said.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

