Man arrested after pointing weapons at UofM students on campus

A man was arrested after police said he pointed two loaded weapons at University of Memphis students while at an on-campus apartment complex.

The police report said Jeremiah Robertson brought two loaded weapons into the Carpenter Apartments and pointed them at two female students.

Robertson was arrested and is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

“I live over here that's a little scary,” Dyneesha Bradley said.

Police said Robertson had a Ruger AR- 556 loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition and a 9 mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds.

"That's my friend,” Te’Untrez Robinson said. “I wish gophers didn't have to do that. I don't like that, especially he's a real nice guy."

Police said Robertson, who is not a U of M student, was seen on video aiming the weapons at the women in the apartment. Investigators said Robertson was a guest of one of the women at the apartment.

"It's absolutely scary,” student Sarah Riggs said. “I live right here. I heard someone talk about it, but I didn't know the details. I didn't know it was right here."

Students said they did not receive any alert about the event.

"Usually we get an email or something about it. I didn't hear anything about it,” Tariq Stallworth said.

Campus police found out about the video from another student who alerted them.

U of M police said students were not alerted because “it may have allowed the destruction or removal of evidence, allowed the suspect to flee, or prompted a reaction that could escalate the situation.”

"We have to ensure safety on the campus,” Robinson said. “Just because you lock the gate doesn't mean people can't walk onto the campus."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.