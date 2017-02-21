Car crashes into church; 7-year-old rushed to Le Bonheur - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A vehicle ran into New Church Memphis, in the 4900 block of Macon Road, Tuesday afternoon. 

Emergency crews responded to the scene and rushed a 7-year-old child to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police Department said a black Honda Civic was run off the road and then crashed into the church.

