Car crashes into church; 7-year-old rushed to Le Bonheur

A vehicle ran into New Church Memphis, in the 4900 block of Macon Road, Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and rushed a 7-year-old child to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police Department said a black Honda Civic was run off the road and then crashed into the church.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about this crash.

