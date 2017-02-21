2017 Memphis in May poster released

For the 25th time, George Hunt created a Memphis in May International Festival poster.

The poster has become an annual tradition for Hunt. Hunt is a native of Louisiana who has spent the past several decades in Memphis.

The 2017 poster is called “Sweet Mama Play Me Some Blues.” Hunt said that all the women in his life served as his inspiration for this year’s painting.

"I've lived in Memphis most of my adult life. I've been on Beale Street a long time too," Hunt said.

The work reflects this goal by placing a strong composite female character in the center. Like the bottle labeled in the painting’s lower right, women have brought “Big Joy” to the artist.

The 2017 Beale Street Music Festival poster, as well as posters from previous years, can be purchased at area art galleries including 1910 Frameworks, the “Official Framer of Memphis in May,” at Midtown Framer & Art and Long River Gallery. The cost for the commemorative poster is $60 for a signed version and $30 for unsigned.

Wednesday morning at 6, the lineup for the 2017 festival will be released. WMC Action News 5 will make the full lineup public at exactly 6 a.m.

