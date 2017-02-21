33-year-old rushed to hospital after Parkway Village shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 33-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after being shot, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the man's mother called police and said her son had been shot in the area of Chippewa Road and Cottonwood Avenue in Parkway Village around 8:15 p.m.

No condition is available at this time.

No suspect information has been provided.

