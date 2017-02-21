MPD warns of fake Rallings social media accounts

If you notice someone who looks to be Memphis Police Department director Mike Rallings posting uncharacteristic things on social media, it’s not him.

MPD is warning the public about fake Twitter and Facebook pages posing as Director Rallings.

The Facebook account goes by the name MPD Director Mike Rallings and the Twitter is @MEM_Rallings.

MPD reiterated that the accounts are not affiliated with MPD, and Rallings is not posting from those pages.

MPD said they have reported the fake accounts.

MPD’s official Facebook page is named Memphis Police Department est.1827 and their Twitter handle is @MEM_PoliceDept.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.