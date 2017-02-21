Wait time for 911 calls decreases substantially

It's an expensive problem that is tying up police and fire resources and costing taxpayers a fortune. According to the mayor's office, a total of 97 percent of 911 calls that came into the call center were false alarms.

It's an expensive problem that is tying up police and fire resources and costing taxpayers a fortune. According to the mayor's office, a total of 97 percent of 911 calls that came into the call center were false alarms.

97 percent of alarm calls to Memphis 911 are false alarms

There's good news for Memphians when it comes to emergencies.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland revealed Tuesday that when he took office, the average time to answer a 911 call was 59.7 seconds--almost a complete minute for someone with an emergency to get an operator on the phone.

Now, January's data shows the average time has dropped to 8.6 seconds in wait time.

