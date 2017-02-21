Wheels stolen off man's car, replaced with logs

Police are investigating after a man said the four tires were stolen off his car and replaced with logs.

According to the police report, the man went outside to go to work before 6 a.m. on Sunday to find his car without wheels.

The wheels are factory Nissan wheels and tires.

Police said no neighbors saw anything suspicious, so there is no suspect description available at this time.

