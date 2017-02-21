$1,000 reward offered in Collierville Verizon robbery

Three men are now behind bars accused of robbing a Collierville Verizon store.

Two masked men rushed into the Verizon store on Houston Levee Tuesday night and pointed guns straight at customers.

Police said the two men went into the store near closing time and robbed the store of 20 iPhones. The stolen phones have an estimated value of $700 each.

But, the store isn't backing down after the robbery. In fact, it's stepping it up security.

Collierville police said they are working with Memphis police to determine if the two men are the same people responsible for several Verizon store robberies in Memphis.

Collierville PD is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

It's a scary for residents and customers in the area.

"Oh my gosh, I didn't know that," Collierville resident Kyle Pirani said. "It just makes me sad because Collierville is such a quiet place."

Police said the suspects left in a light brown Toyota passenger vehicle heading westbound on Highway 385.

"It's really just sad and it makes my heart hurt that this happens," Jessica Phile, works in Collierville, said.

If you have any information about this crime, call Collierville Crime Stoppers at 901-457-CASH.

