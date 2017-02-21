Gasol: All-Star Game a lesson in longevity, work ethic

The Memphis Grizzlies are all back in town after the All-Star break and ready to get back to work with their first practice of the stretch run Wednesday at FedExForum.

Among those who are raring to go, the Grizzlies' lone All-Star participant Marc Gasol.

With the Grizzlies involved in a race for higher playoff seeding in the NBA's Western Conference, Gasol said he's totally focused on getting home court for Memphis, at least in the first round.

The Grizz are currently sixth in the West, but just a couple of games out of fourth, with third a possibility.

Big Spain, who's in his eighth season with the Grizz, said his third All-Star appearance gave him new perspective on being included among the greats of the game.

"It's been great. It's been a humbling process," Gasol said. "You learn a lot about yourself and others and how you want to play. It's something to know I played with guys I looked up to, like Tim Kobe and others. Now at 32, other players look up to me. It's something I take pride in and I want to keep doing it."

Gasol and the Grizzlies have a couple of days to get ready for their next game. It's at the Indiana Pacers Friday night.

