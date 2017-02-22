MFD: 2 vacant homes intentionally set on fire

Fire investigators determined two vacant homes were intentionally set on fire Tuesday morning.

The first fire sparked on George Road near Ford Road. The flames were so intense, firefighters had to knock down the walls of the home. A gas line then ruptured, fueling the flames.

MLGW quickly turned off the gas. No one was injured. Upon investigation, officers determined the fire was intentionally set, but it's unclear where the fire started.

A few hours later, a vacant home went up in flames on Claybrook Street near Keel Avenue.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames at this home in just under 30 minutes. Investigators determined the fire was started inside the home.

A neighboring home sustained about $300 in damages.

The total estimated cost of damages between the two homes is approximately $110,600.

It is unclear at this time if the two fires are related.

Anyone with information about either arson investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.