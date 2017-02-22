Man charged in jewelry store homicide

A man is behind bars, charged with killing a jewelry store employee during a robbery.

Jesse Slade, 21, is charged with the murder at Golden Jewelers on Winchester Road on February 16.

Noah Ashene, 42, was protecting his 1-year-old son when he was killed, according to his colleagues.

Friends and acquaintances described Ashene as kind and compassionate. He was a father of three.

His young son was in the jewelry store with him when a man walked in with a gun, opening fire.

Memphis Police Department said Ashene was stabbed and died from his injuries.

Slade is charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.