Man charged in jewelry store homicide - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man charged in jewelry store homicide

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Jesse Slade (Source: SCSO) Jesse Slade (Source: SCSO)
Noah Ashene (Source: Facebook) Noah Ashene (Source: Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is behind bars, charged with killing a jewelry store employee during a robbery.

Jesse Slade, 21, is charged with the murder at Golden Jewelers on Winchester Road on February 16.

Noah Ashene, 42, was protecting his 1-year-old son when he was killed, according to his colleagues.

Friends and acquaintances described Ashene as kind and compassionate. He was a father of three.

His young son was in the jewelry store with him when a man walked in with a gun, opening fire.

Memphis Police Department said Ashene was stabbed and died from his injuries.

Slade is charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly