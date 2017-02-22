13-year-old hit by car near Ridgeway, Quince - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 13-year-old was hit by a car while crossing the street near the intersection of Ridgeway Road and Quince Road.

The intersection is near Ridgeway Middle School, however, it's unclear if the child is a student at the school.

The child's condition is currently unknown.

The driver stayed on the scene of the crash.

