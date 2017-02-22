Crockett Co. deputy indicted on drug charges

A Crockett County Sheriff's Department deputy was indicted on federal gun and drug charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton III, Calvin Fields sat in his patrol car while on duty to provide security for a drug deal.

Sheriff Troy Klyce said the investigation started a month ago.

"We developed more information that didn't really look good," Klyce said.

Fields was arrested on Friday and indicted Tuesday. He has been fired for insubordination.

"He's been terminated for insubordination and conduct unbecoming of an officer," Klyce said.

According to federal agents, Fields had a Glock .40 caliber gun with him while he provided the security detail for the drug deal.

“No one is above the law, especially those who have sworn an oath to uphold the law," Michael T. Gavin, Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said. “Public corruption is the number one criminal priority of the FBI, and we will continue to work with our partners to bring to justice those who would seek to line their own pockets and in doing so jeopardize the safety of the public.”

If convicted, Fields faces between five years and a lifetime in prison, a $1.25 million fine, or both.

The sheriff said the news hit the small department hard. He said they are as close knit as a department can be and despite facing all the evidence, it's still hard to believe Fields could do this.

"I've never met a more polite, nicer young man," Klyce said. "Such disbelief from the very beginning and didn't want to believe it later, but the evidence we have to follow that."

According to the sheriff, Fields started at the department in 2014 and the sheriff said he watched him grow as a deputy as if he were family.

Crockett County Sheriff's Department released the following statement:

