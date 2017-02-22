ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: returns, refunds & buyer's remorse

There is no law - federal, state or local - that mandates retailers to have refund/return policies. Stores can have any kind of refund/return policy they want, including no policy at all.

Often, I talk to folks who assume that every state has a "buyer's remorse" law that allows them to bail out of a contract or return a product after a set number of days. Those laws are legally referred to as a "right of recision."

The fact is Tennessee has no right of recision law except in the case of door-to-door sales (which you shouldn't deal with anyway), health club contracts (three days), and mortgage refinances (three days).

Mississippi has a 5-day right of recision on health club contracts and three days on door-to-door sales. Arkansas has a 3-day right-of-recision "...whenever you sign a contract or make a purchase over $25 as a result of an in-home solicitation."

The National Retail Federation said you may find longer time periods for returns (90 days extended to 120, 30 days for electronics extended to 90 days, for example) and lower 'restocking' fees on furniture and other big-ticket items.Retailers, however, may request to see your driver's license in order to track your return history in case there's any return fraud in your past.

What's important to remember is stores don't even have to have return policies. It's their store. They can do whatever they want.

So if you're planning on taking it back, know this:

* The only thing stores are required to do with return policies is POST THEM where every customer can see them. They're typically posted on price tags, the walls at the exits or check-out or the back of their sales receipts. That's it. That's all the disclosure that's required.

* Be aware of TIME LIMITS. Stores may only allow a return up to 30 days after the purchase. Some may go as long as 90 days.

* Be prepared for NO CASH RETURNS. Because of retail theft, more and more stores are allowing only store credit on returns...

* ... which means when you buy a gift, always request a GIFT RECEIPT. That will guarantee a return for the recipient, and maybe even cash back.

* If it's an electronic item, the store may charge up to a 15 percent "RESTOCKING FEE" if it has been removed from its original box. If you got an electronic item you didn't want, leave it in the box and the original packaging.

* Depending on where you live, your county's or city's health regulations may prohibit the return of certain types of clothes, like intimate apparel, underwear, etc.

* Get to know your favorite stores' managers and employees. The more they know you are a loyal customer, the more likely they will be flexible with returns.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.