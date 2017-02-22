Burglars smash store window at Tanger Outlets Southaven

Burglars smashed the windows of a store in Tanger Outlets Southaven.

Southaven police officers responded to an alarm at the Coach store inside the outlet mall.

Police found the display window of the store smashed. The burglars made off with the items inside the display window but nothing else.

Police said the store has security gates that kept the burglars from getting into the store.

