2 charged with killing Clarksdale father

Two people are charged in the murder of a Clarksdale man.

Investigators said 32-year-old Earl Baines, a father of three, was intentionally hit by a car, which then left the scene. He was also shot several times.

Christopher Johnson, 35, was arrested Monday. He is charged with murder and is jail on a $1 million bond.

Darryl Thompson, 25, was arrested Saturday. He is also charged with murder and is in jail on a $500,000 bond.

