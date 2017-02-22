MPD pulls contract of counselor accused of insulting Facebook posts

A Memphis PTSD counselor accused of insulting police officers on social media is no longer contracted by Memphis Police Department.

MPD confirmed Kelli Davis will no longer be contracted or allowed to teach at the training academy.

Davis is accused of writing a post that called MPD officers 'thugs in blue' and posting parts of confidential medical documents. Davis said she was not the one behind the social media posts.

