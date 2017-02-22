Man steals purse from 73-year-old in Kroger parking lot

Memphis police officers are on the hunt for a man who robbed a 73-year-old woman in a Whitehaven Kroger parking lot on Tuesday.

Marjorie Patterson told WMC Action News 5 she was getting out of her car at the Kroger on East Shelby Drive when a man walked up to her, grabbed her purse, and took off.

Patterson said she was lucky that her cellphone, money, and keys were in her pants pocket. However, she said her credit card and her ID were in her purse.

She said the man ran off and jumped into a blue Honda sedan.

"My words to other women, be careful," Patterson said.

Memphis police have responded to at least four purse snatchings in 2017.

"I thank God it wasn't as bad as it could have been," Patterson said.

If you know anything that can help investigators make an arrest in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

