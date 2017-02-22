Stak's to open Germantown location

Stak's Pancakes is giving Mid-Southerner's something to flip out about: a brand new location in Germantown.

Stak's will join Thornwood Development in Germantown, located near the intersection of Germantown Parkway and Neshoba Road. The development is a $150 million project including retailers, restaurants, apartments, and more.

No date is set for the opening, but the restaurant plans to move in late Summer 2017.

Stak's is well known for their locally-sourced food and coffee and extensive breakfast menu, all served up in their diner setting.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.