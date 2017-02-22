Man found hanging naked, upside down from Mississippi tree

A Mississippi man ended up stuck hanging upside down from a tree without any clothes on.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards say Shane Treadaway was sent to a Tupelo hospital Tuesday night.

Authorities found him hanging upside down from a tree on County Road 253 in Blue Springs, Mississippi. He was naked with a cable wrapped around him, according to WTVA.

Investigators said Treadaway spent more than four hours stuck in the tree.

"I was out walking my dog and just came home and a lady comes running down my brother's drive. I was thinking my brother was in trouble so I go out there to help. After about three minutes in the woods, I saw this man hanging upside down in the tree butt naked," said Jerry Feathers.

"We had to cut some trees out of the way set a ladder up and do some rope rescue rigging to secure the patient, get him extricated from the cables, and lowered down to the ground," said Steve Coker, New Albany Fire Chief

Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating how Treadaway got stuck in the tree, but officials said he was looking for his dog.

