4 tips to lose weight and keep it off

According to doctors who worked with Consumer Reports, losing weight can slow down your metabolism. Doctors said this can lead people to stop weighing themselves regularly, which can be viewed as weight maintenance.

According to Doctor Oz, eating a cup of oatmeal in the morning, that can prevent you from becoming angry in the evening. Also, nuts can be a good source for keeping you full during the day. Doctor Oz also said stress can be a big source for weight gain.

Thursday morning on WMC Action News 5, we will share with you four tips to keep the weight off. These four steps can make sure you keep the weight off once you lose it. Find out what they are, Thursday on WMC Action News 5 starting at 4:30 a.m.