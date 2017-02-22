Plans for Midtown entertainment complex pass City Council

A new Midtown entertainment complex took one step closer to becoming a reality.

Memphis City Council passed a special use permit that will allow the proposed entertainment complex to have ping pong tables, pinball machines, and foosball tables.

The proposed complex will be located at 2166 Central Avenue. It's unclear when the new complex plans to open.

Choose901 reports the ping pong bar has a working name of Blazing Paddles. The entire entertainment complex is set to be called Railgarten.

