Eli Manning named celebrity guest for FedExFamilyHouse Gala

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Eli Manning was named the celebrity guest for 2017’s FedExFamilyHouse Gala.

FedExFamilyHouse, located across the street from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, provides a living space for families that need to travel to Memphis to receive care at Le Bonheur. The House’s largest fundraiser is held at the Peabody Hotel.

Joining Manning will be some big names in the Grizzlies organization.

General manager Chris Wallace and Debby Wallace will serve as honorary chairs. Tony and Desiree Allen will serve as late night honorary chairs.

Last year’s celebrity guest was Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who was joined by honorary chairs Carol and Mike Duffy.

The Gala will take placed on Saturday, April 8 at Peabody Hotel.

