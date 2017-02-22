Thief makes off with $500 of food from Food Bank

Someone made off with $500 in charcoal, rice, and Ritz crackers from the Mid-South Food Bank early Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the thief was able to get inside the Food Bank through an unlocked door.

The items taken, according to Food Bank employees, totaled more than $500.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

