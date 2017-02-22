$1M raised for St. Jude through Taste of Oxford

Taste of Oxford has been raising money to help the life-saving work at St. Jude Children's Hospital for 10 years. This year, it's growing even more.

The event is being held at The Jefferson to have more space.

It will consist of gourmet food with a bourbon and wine tasting. The bourbon and wine tasting is a new addition this year.

Over the past 10 years, Taste of Oxford has raised $1 million dollars for St. Jude.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.