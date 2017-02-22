Former Cardinals join Spring Training to work with young players

Several former St. Louis Cardinal greats will spend time at Spring Training camp to pass on their knowledge of the game to young players.

Ozzie Smith is already at the Cardinals' facility in Jupiter, Florida, working with infielders. Outfielders Lou Brock and Jim Edmonds, and pitchers Bob Gibson and Chris Carpenter will be at camp in the coming days and weeks according to the Cardinals website.

The Cardinals defensive woes were obvious to every Redbird fan, and Smith told MLB.com that some of the teams problems are mental. "Most of the guys, when they get to this point, have pretty good hand and eye coordination and all of that stuff. Now, it's just about believing that you have the ability to make it happen and then just going out and doing it."

The club is also expecting former managers Red Schoendienst and Whitey Herzog to make appearances later in the camp.

