Rallings and Strickland to meet about City Hall 'blacklist' - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Rallings and Strickland to meet about City Hall 'blacklist'

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings will meet this week to discuss the City Hall 'blacklist'.

The list of approximately 80 people who are required to have an escort while in Memphis City Hall has been the subject of tension and protest.

Both Strickland and Rallings said the list is under review.

Rallings said some of the names on the list are a mistake.

We'll keep you updated with when that meeting happens and what comes from the discussion.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly