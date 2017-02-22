Rallings and Strickland to meet about City Hall 'blacklist'

Dozens of people have been put on the “City Hall blacklist,” a list that requires everyone on it to have an escort through City Hall.

Rallings says names added to 'blacklist' by mistake

Memphis police director Mike Rallings is emphasizing public safety and reiterating that nobody has been banned from city hall in light of the recent controversial ‘blacklist’ becoming public.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings will meet this week to discuss the City Hall 'blacklist'.

The list of approximately 80 people who are required to have an escort while in Memphis City Hall has been the subject of tension and protest.

Both Strickland and Rallings said the list is under review.

Rallings said some of the names on the list are a mistake.

