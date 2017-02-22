Body found in Arlington identified as missing man with dementia

The search for a missing man has been suspended after going for over 48 hours with no sign of the man with dementia.

Shelby County deputies received a report that a body was found in Arlington, Tennessee, on Tuesday afternoon.

Man discovers body in Arlington after dog gets loose

The body discovered in Arlington this week has been identified as a man who has been missing since the last week in January.

Investigators identified John Shields, 63, as the body that was discovered Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area behind an Arlington neighborhood.

Family members said Shields went missing January 30 from his home near Hacks Cross Road and Highway 385. Family said he suffered from diabetes and dementia.

An extensive search was launched immediately after his disappearance, using drones and a helicopter, but came up empty handed.

