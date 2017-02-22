Body found in Arlington identified as missing man with dementia - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

breaking

Body found in Arlington identified as missing man with dementia

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
John Shields (SOURCE: family) John Shields (SOURCE: family)
ARLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

The body discovered in Arlington this week has been identified as a man who has been missing since the last week in January.

Investigators identified John Shields, 63, as the body that was discovered Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area behind an Arlington neighborhood.

Family members said Shields went missing January 30 from his home near Hacks Cross Road and Highway 385. Family said he suffered from diabetes and dementia. 

An extensive search was launched immediately after his disappearance, using drones and a helicopter, but came up empty handed.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly