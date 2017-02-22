Benefit to help provide funds for missing mother's 2 children

The husband of a missing woman was arrested for a case separate from his wife’s disappearance.

Five days after Keila Freeman was last seen, family and friends have not given up hope to find the missing mother.

Friends and family hosted a vigil for a missing mother to help spread awareness about her disappearance.

This weekend will bring together poets, artists, family, and friends to help support the two children of a Mid-South mother that has been missing for more than five months.

Her husband told police that he last saw Keila as she arrived home the afternoon of September 6.

Keila Freeman was reported missing in September 2016. Her husband is in jail on an unrelated arson charge, accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the home of a man he thought was having an affair with Keila. That incident happened two days before Keila disappeared.

Freeman's two young children are now living with her parents. Investigators have called Keila's disappearance 'suspicious,' but have not said if foul play is suspected.

A benefit concert this weekend is designed to raise money for those two children.

The benefit will be held Sunday, February 26 at the Phoenix on Cooper Street. It will feature performances by Trillogy, 'Miss' Joyce, Faith Moore, Poetic Flo, Julia Morgan, Writeous Soul, and Paige Brown.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.

Admission is $10 and the money will go to Freeman's children.

