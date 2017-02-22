Warm weather brings early allergies

Love this week’s warmth? What if your sniffling and sneezing is keeping you from enjoying the outside? Tree pollen is kicking up a lot of people’s allergies across the Mid-South, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Spring will typically yield the highest pollen levels, when grasses, plants, trees and flowers blossom and bloom- especially in the mornings. While most of that is still a month or so away from really getting going, the unseasonably warm weather is helping trees bloom a little early. This is the plants’ way of reproduction. This is causing our allergies to suffer a bit early this season.

Other than staying inside, there are a few ways to help yourself out this winter and spring. Make sure your home is dust-free and wash and change your sheets once a week; more if your bedroom is particularly dusty. Central air and heat? Change those filters. Some folks say every 3 months but with heavy pollen I like to personally change mine every 6 weeks.

Medication helps—but always make sure you talk to your doctor first before starting any new over-the-counter drugs. In some cases a prescription may even be needed to combat the high pollen we see here in Memphis and the Mid-South.

A few simple tips that can help keep those allergies in line.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.