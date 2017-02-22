Former Tennessee Titan pens book

Former Titan Bruce Matthews is adding another title to his name: author.

Mathews was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007. Retiring after playing in 296 games, including 14 Pro Bowls, Mathews has decided to write a book about his career, his well known football family, and his faith.

The book is titled, "Inside The NFL's First Family: My Life of Football, Faith, and Fatherhood."

Matthews enjoyed writing the book, telling Titansonline.com, "It has been a neat process, and I've learned a lot about myself along the way."

The book touches on Matthews time in Tennessee with his experiences and teammates.

