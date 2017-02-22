"Run Rich Run" set to benefit St. Jude

A popular social media stunt is returning this year and is set to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

NFL Network host Rich Eisen will once again run the 40 yard dash at the NFL combine while wearing his entire on-air suit.

The stunt has inspired a social media hashtag "Run Rich Run."

This year, for every person who also uploads a video of themselves running the 40 in their work attire, using that hashtag or the St. Jude hashtag, the NFL will donate 1 dollar to the hospital.

You can watch this year's hype video for Rich's big run on March 6 here.

