MPD identifies victim of hit-and-run crash near Overton Square

A man was hit by a car and killed just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on Madison Avenue near Morrison Street.

Memphis Police Department later identified the victim as William Phillips.

MPD said the driver of a silver Ford Mustang hit Phillips near LBOE and Blue Monkey. Witnesses told officers the Mustang stopped briefly after hitting Phillips, then sped off eastbound on Madison Avenue.

Phillips was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the Mustang or its driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.