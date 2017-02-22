Child taken to hospital after being beaten with pipe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

A child was taken to the hospital after being beaten with a pipe Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a call was made to White Station High School where the girl said she was beaten with a metal pipe by her father Tuesday night and could barely walk.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made in this case.

