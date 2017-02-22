MPD officer recognized as Officer of the Month for January

Memphis police officer Nicholas Segichfor was chosen as the Officer of the Month for January, according to Memphis Police Department.

Old Allen Station Ambassadors and Neighborhood Watch members recognized Officer Segichfor for his "superior work attitude, above average productivity, and overall performance that distinguished him among his peers."

MPD posted the announcement on its Facebook page and expressed its gratitude for his service.

"We are proud of his performance and truly appreciate his contributions to the Memphis Police Department," MPD wrote on Facebook.

