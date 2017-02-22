2 men wanted for robbing restaurant

Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who robbed a Mexican restaurant at gunpoint Monday.

Police said the two men with shirts over their faces entered Taquerira El Ranchito on Macon Road around 8:45 p.m. Monday and demanded money.

Police said they forced the victims to the ground and fled the scene once they got the money.

The robbery was caught on camera:

One suspect is described as approximately 6’2”, approximately 180 pounds, wearing a black shirt over his face, a maroon long sleeve sweater, black pants, black shoes, and blue latex gloves. He was also armed with a black revolver.

The other suspect is described as approximately 6’1”, approximately 190 pounds, wearing a white shirt over his face, a blue and yellow hoodie (hoodie covering his head), gray pants, and black shoes. This subject was armed with a black handgun.

No injuries were reported. If you have any information that could help, call police.

