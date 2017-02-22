Man carjacked at gunpoint in friend's driveway

A routine trip to work turned into anything but that for a Bartlett FedEx employee.

He was picking up a colleague in Memphis when he suddenly found himself face to face with a gun.

"He said all he seen was the barrel of the gun,” the man’s friend Mack Gunn said. “To know that feeling or understand that feeling, it's kind of heartbreaking."

Gunn said he cannot believe what happened in his own driveway around 10:30 Tuesday night. The victim, who did not want to be identified, was waiting in the driveway to pick up Gunn’s sister so they could go to FedEx, where they work.

"It was great weather last night so he had the window down enjoying the weather. next thing he knows he got a gun in his face,” Gunn said.

The victim told Memphis police officers he noticed a man walking on Knight Arnold Road, but didn’t think much of it until the man opened his car door and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him and told him to get out of the car.

The victim got out and the man drove off in his grey 2000 Toyota Camry.

"Everybody figures it can't happen to them,” neighbor King Boyd said. “You know it happened. It happens. It's shocking."

Gunn said the victim is a great guy who picks up his sister for work to help out his mother, who works all day and would have to take her to work. Now, people are helping out his sister and the victim by giving them rides.

"It's an ugly situation, but he still got his life,” Gunn said.

