Turner leaves RiverKings, heads to ECHL

He's only been in a Mississippi RiverKings (23-16-2) jersey for one week, and now he's heading to a new home.

RiverKings Michael Turner will join Cullen Bradshaw and Mike Moran in the ECHL.

Turner, 21, is headed to the ECHL Orlando Solar Bears.

He's had two homes this season, with his longest stint this season being with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (13-20-6) where he played 25 games. During those 25 games, he earned 12 points.

Roanoke acquired him from the Knoxville Ice Bears, before he made his way to the Mid-South last week.

The 6'3'', 210 pound forward has been inactive for the RiverKings and has not appeared in any games with the team.

The Mississippi RiverKings have dropped to fifth in the SPHL, tallying 48 points. However, they're only one point behind Peoria (20-10-9) and Fayetteville (24-13-1). Macon (25-8- 5) and Huntsville (26-10-3) are tied for the top spots at 55 points.

The RiverKings face off against Roanoke in back to back games at Landers Center on February 24 and 25.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.