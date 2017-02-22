Firefighter injured battling house fire

A firefighter was injured battling a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Faxon Avenue before noon.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition with injuries to his hand, neck, and knee.

No others were injured in the fire, but a dog was killed in the blaze.

The total damage to the home is estimated to be $25,000.

