'Real life room' gives animals at shelter the VIP treatment

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

Collierville Animal Shelter hopes a new feature will help their animals get adopted faster.

They’ve created a room called the “Real Life Room,” which is meant to simulate how a potential pet will respond to the average living area of a residence.

Workers said this helps owners get a better first impression of the animal and an idea how much training they may need.

