13-year-old missing for 2 days

A 13-year-old has been missing for two days, according to Memphis Police Department.

Janisha Howard was last seen in the 2900 block of Wingate Street.

Police said she left her home for school Monday and has not returned home. She attends Memphis Business Academy and has a mental condition. She does not have her medication with her.

Howard is 5' tall and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue/white skirt, and black flip flops.

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to call Memphis Police Department.

