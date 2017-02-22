Tiger women hoops fall under .500 with loss to SMU

The Memphis Tiger women, don't have the lofty ranking of, say, Mississippi State, who reached #2 in the Coaches Poll this week. But, they do have a lot of the pluckiness of a short-handed underdog in its own conference.

Head coach Melissa McFerrin's Tigers, who lost their top 2 players due to injury before the season started and are down to 9 players right now, have carved out a .500 campaign with a chance for a winning record hosting SMU at the Fieldhouse.

Freshman Taylor Williams hits a career high 5 three pointers in the game for a career high 15 points, but an 18-1 run by the Ponies put SMU in Control.

The Tigers drop to 13-14 on the season after falling to SMU big.

Final Score: 60-39.

