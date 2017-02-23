4 detained as standoff ends in Shelby County

An hours-long standoff near Millington ended with four adults in police custody and two children taken to stay with relatives.

The standoff happened Thursday morning at a home on Penny Lane in unincorporated Shelby County.

"I woke up right there in my window and blue lights, flashing lights, and I was like, 'What's going on?'" Carolyn Smith said. "I looked out the window and looked out the door and I don't see nothing but police everywhere."

Deputies arrived at the home after a man walked into a nearby fire station with gunshot wounds to his knee and arm.

At the house, investigators were told six people were inside: two men, two women, and two children.

Eventually, deputies broke through the front door and ended the standoff without any injuries.

Sources said the shooting and subsequent standoff was likely drug-related.

Police officers detained and questioned all four adults. It's unclear at this time whether they have been charged with any crime.

The children, ages 4 and 5, were handed over to their closest relatives.

